Orca Router releases uncensored Qwen 3.8-27B for Apple Silicon Macs
Technology
Orca Router just released an uncensored version of Alibaba's Qwen 3.8-27B AI model, made to run locally on Apple Silicon Macs.
Unlike the original, which blocks certain prompts, this version can answer prompts that the standard Qwen model would typically reject, thanks to some tweaks using model weights.
Restricted MLX Qwen answers risky prompts
The updated Qwen works with Apple's MLX framework and comes in several formats (2-bit to 8-bit), so you can pick what fits your Mac best.
Orca says it's meant for developers and researchers, with access limited to qualified folks.
Still, since the model now responds to sensitive or risky prompts, it has drawn attention on X.