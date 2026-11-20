Oregon State and NASA grow potatoes in simulated moon soil
Turns out, potatoes might be the next big thing for space snacks!
Scientists at Oregon State University, with help from NASA, managed to grow potatoes in fake moon soil by mixing in some vermicompost (basically nutrient-rich worm compost).
With about 30% compost added, the potato harvest was almost as good as what we get on Earth.
Simulant-grown potatoes show heavy metals
If astronauts can grow their own food on the moon, they won't have to rely so much on supply runs from Earth. That's a game-changer for long missions and could make living off-world way more doable.
The researchers did spot some heavy metals in the potatoes, though, so there's still more testing and monitoring ahead.