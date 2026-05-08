Oregon State scientists say Cascadia quake could trigger San Andreas

Goldfinger team finds linked quakes

Goldfinger's team studied sediment layers from California's coast and found patterns showing both faults have shaken together before, sometimes within hours.

He points out that just one of these quakes is a huge challenge for emergency services, but two back-to-back would be a multi-state and international emergency situation.

Basically: it's rare, but history shows it has happened before, so it's something worth paying attention to.