Oregon State University develops noninvasive AI camera to track bumblebees
Oregon State University researchers have built a low-cost, artificial intelligence-powered camera system to track bumblebee populations without hurting them.
With many bee species declining and possibly heading for Endangered Species Act protection, this technology offers a gentle alternative to old-school methods like hand-netting and lethal traps, which are tough on bees and expensive.
The new setup uses simple parts, and a bull's-eye background draws in more bees for better monitoring.
Deep learning identifies 6 bumblebee species
The cameras use deep learning models to scan thousands of images, accurately identifying six bumblebee species, matching the precision of traditional techniques but without the harm.
Researchers Michael Getz and Andony Melathopoulos say this approach could help fill major gaps in pollinator data, giving conservation efforts and agriculture a boost where it's needed most.