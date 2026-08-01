Oregon State University develops noninvasive AI camera to track bumblebees

Oregon State University researchers have built a low-cost, artificial intelligence-powered camera system to track bumblebee populations without hurting them.

With many bee species declining and possibly heading for Endangered Species Act protection, this technology offers a gentle alternative to old-school methods like hand-netting and lethal traps, which are tough on bees and expensive.

The new setup uses simple parts, and a bull's-eye background draws in more bees for better monitoring.