Oregon State University scientists create sugar-coated nanoparticles to target glioblastoma

In mouse studies, these sugar-coated particles were almost 10 times better at reaching the brain than regular ones.

They delivered mRNA to help restore a tumor-fighting protein called PTEN, with treated mice showing an average tumor burden of 2.3% after 28 days compared to 52% in untreated mice.

The treated mice also lived longer: median survival jumped from 33 days to 49 days.

While it's early days and more testing is needed, this could open doors for better treatments for brain diseases using mRNA tech.