Orforglipron pill helps maintain weight loss after stopping injections
Technology
Good news if you've been on weight loss injections like Wegovy or Mounjaro, a new daily pill called orforglipron can help you keep the weight off even after stopping the shots.
In a study with 376 US patients, folks who switched to this pill kept most of their lost weight for another year, while those taking a placebo regained more.
Pill preserved 75-80% weight loss
Orforglipron helped people hang onto 75-80% of their weight loss, compared to just 38-49% for the placebo group.
The pill also kept blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar in check.
Experts say it's a big step because pills are way easier (and cheaper) than shots, plus better obesity treatment could mean fewer medications needed later for things like diabetes and high cholesterol.