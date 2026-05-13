Orforglipron pill helps maintain weight loss after stopping injections Technology May 13, 2026

Good news if you've been on weight loss injections like Wegovy or Mounjaro, a new daily pill called orforglipron can help you keep the weight off even after stopping the shots.

In a study with 376 US patients, folks who switched to this pill kept most of their lost weight for another year, while those taking a placebo regained more.