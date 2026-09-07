Organizations showcase AI for underserved communities at Social Impact Summit
At the recent Social Impact Summit, organizations showed off how they are using AI to help people who often get left out.
Think IMD's weather-update PDFs into advisories in local languages and across content formats, including YouTube videos.
and cool innovation labs bringing tech tools to students outside big cities.
Tech is also making it easier for folks to access government schemes that used to be confusing or out of reach.
Reliance Foundation AI translates IMD updates
Reliance Foundation's AI translates IMD's weather-update PDFs into advisories in local languages and across content formats, including YouTube videos.
Maker Bhavan Foundation has innovation labs in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, giving students hands-on resources to turn their ideas into reality.
Leaders from Haqdarshak and NASSCOM Foundation highlighted how tech is breaking down barriers, whether it is helping teachers reach more students or connecting people with 20,000 government schemes.
As Richa Gautam, director of CSR and Sustainability at Schneider Electric India, put it, even as AI grows, practical skills are still super important.