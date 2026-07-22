Orienspace launches Gravity-1 from East China Sea, deploys 9 satellites
Technology
China's Orienspace just launched its Gravity-1 rocket from a floating platform in the East China Sea, sending nine satellites into orbit this morning.
It's the rocket's third successful flight and shows how China is stepping up its space game.
Gravity-1 furthers China's commercial launch push
Launching from a mobile sea platform is a big deal: it means safer, more flexible missions and lets rockets carry heavier payloads.
Gravity-1 is built for launching small and medium satellites, supporting China's push for reusable rockets, a bigger Tiangong space station, and even future Moon missions.
With Gravity-2 already in the works, China is clearly aiming to be a major player in commercial space launches.