Orionid meteor shower to peak over India on October 21-22
Technology
Heads up, stargazers! The Orionid meteor shower is set to peak over India on the night of October 21-22, 2026.
Caused by tiny bits from Halley's Comet hitting our atmosphere, you could spot up to 20 shooting stars an hour: no telescope needed, just your eyes and a clear sky.
Best viewing after midnight October 22
For the best view, head outside after midnight on October 22 and look toward the constellation Orion.
Try to get away from city lights so the meteors stand out.
Let your eyes adjust for about 20 to 30 minutes in the dark, then just relax and enjoy one of nature's coolest shows.