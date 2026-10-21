Orionids peak Oct. 21 as Halley's debris streaks Earth's atmosphere
Technology
Get ready for a sky show: the Orionids meteor shower is set to peak on October 21, 2026, as pieces of Halley's Comet streak through Earth's atmosphere.
While the moon will be bright (77% full) and might make things tricky, you can still catch the meteors after it sets in the early morning hours.
Look southeast after 3:30am EST
Expect up to 20 meteors per hour if conditions are good.
For the best view, look southeast toward the Orion constellation after 3:30am EST when city lights are low.
Grab a friend or two and enjoy one of nature's coolest light displays!