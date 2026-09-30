Orionids peak October 21 and 22 from Halley's Comet
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Heads up, sky-watchers! The Orionid meteor shower is lighting up the night between October 21 and 22, with activity running from October 2 to November 7.
These meteors come from Halley's Comet, and while the bright moon might hide some of the faint ones this year, you'll still catch plenty of impressive streaks.
Orionids 10-20 meteors at peak
The Orionids zip through our atmosphere at a wild 66km per second, with around 10 to 20 meteors visible each hour at their peak.
For the best experience, find a dark spot away from city lights, just look up and enjoy the show!
If you're in southern or eastern England, you'll have clearer skies; other UK regions might need to wait for a break in the clouds.