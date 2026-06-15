Osaka Metropolitan University builds battery free solar formic acid device

Chemical MPPT and low power components

The device runs straight off solar panels, ditching batteries entirely.

It uses a special chemical MPPT system to keep things steady even when the sun isn't constant, plus low-power parts like piezo pumps and a microprocessor to keep energy use low.

The team successfully tested it in Sugimoto, Osaka, Japan, showing this could be a big step forward for easy, scalable, renewable fuels.