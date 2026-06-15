Osaka Metropolitan University builds battery free solar formic acid device
Technology
Researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University have built a smart new device that turns sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into formic acid, a handy liquid fuel, without using any batteries or complex electronics.
Their redesigned system automatically adjusts to changing sunlight, making clean fuel production simpler and more affordable.
Chemical MPPT and low power components
The device runs straight off solar panels, ditching batteries entirely.
It uses a special chemical MPPT system to keep things steady even when the sun isn't constant, plus low-power parts like piezo pumps and a microprocessor to keep energy use low.
The team successfully tested it in Sugimoto, Osaka, Japan, showing this could be a big step forward for easy, scalable, renewable fuels.