Osaka Metropolitan University designs solar artificial photosynthesis producing formic acid

Self-regulating electrolyzer avoids battery controls

The system's clever self-regulating electrolyzer adjusts to changing sunlight automatically, so it doesn't need battery-based MPPT/control hardware.

It consistently produces a pure aqueous formic acid solution throughout the day, making the process both efficient and potentially cheaper, simpler, and more autonomous in the future.

While still being tested, this innovation could make solar-fuel production way more accessible in the future.