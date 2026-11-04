Otto launches voice powered CRM for field sales reps
Technology
Otto just dropped a voice-powered CRM for field sales reps, so you can handle all your meeting notes and follow-ups by simply calling in: no more late-night laptop sessions.
Just talk, and the system updates deals, saves contacts, drafts emails, and sets up tasks for you.
Otto adds briefings and record syncing
You also get daily morning briefings on one new sales lead and competitor news to start your day sharp.
The AI understands real-world sales talk (different accents, part numbers, and product names, and even in noisy spots) and keeps everything synced with your existing records.
Less manual work means more time actually selling.