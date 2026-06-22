Otzi the Iceman carries ancient cold-loving microbes, study finds Technology Jun 22, 2026

Otzi the Iceman, a mummy from over 5,300 years ago found in the Alps, is still full of surprises.

A new study shows he carries ancient microorganisms that survived all this time.

Researchers dug into his skin, tissues, and even the ice around him to uncover cold-loving microbes hanging on since Otzi's era.