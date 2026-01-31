Our universe is shaped like a pancake, reveals new study

Research solves a long-standing mystery in astronomy

Researchers used new models and background radiation data to show that galaxy movements only make sense if this dark matter is in a sheet, not a sphere.

This solves a mystery that's puzzled astronomers for decades.

As Professor Amina Helmi put it, this model finally connects what we see out there with how galaxies actually behave—something older theories couldn't explain.

The findings were published in Nature Astronomy on January 31, 2026.