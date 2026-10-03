Oura adds women's health AI feature to its advisor chatbot

Oura, the brand behind the smart ring, just rolled out a new AI feature in its Advisor chatbot focused on women's health.

Now, members who opt in to the experimental Oura Labs option can get personalized insights about things like menstrual cycles and pregnancy: think understanding how your cycle might affect stress or activity.

The tool is built on real clinical research and designed with help from certified clinicians, but it won't diagnose you; it's more about helping you know your body better.