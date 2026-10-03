Oura adds women's health AI feature to its advisor chatbot
Oura, the brand behind the smart ring, just rolled out a new AI feature in its Advisor chatbot focused on women's health.
Now, members who opt in to the experimental Oura Labs option can get personalized insights about things like menstrual cycles and pregnancy: think understanding how your cycle might affect stress or activity.
The tool is built on real clinical research and designed with help from certified clinicians, but it won't diagnose you; it's more about helping you know your body better.
Oura allows members to test feature
If you're curious, you can join Oura Labs to test this feature before anyone else and share feedback to make it even better.
Oura is still deciding if this will become a permanent part of the app, but for now, it's a cool step toward more personalized health tools for women.