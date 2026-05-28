Oura announces Ring 5 40% smaller with AI heart alerts
Technology
Oura just announced the Ring 5, and it's seriously compact, 40% smaller than before.
But don't let the size fool you: it's got a redesigned internal architecture and improved LEDs for more accurate health data, plus a battery that lasts up to a week.
The standout upgrade is Health Radar, an AI-powered tool that tracks your biometric trends and even flags possible cardiovascular strain for early heart health alerts.
Oura $99 charging case, fitness tracking
Fitness tracking gets a boost too, with live workout stats and handy app widgets.
There's also a sleek $99 charging case that holds enough power for a month and supports wireless charging.
The Ring 5 starts at $399 ($499 for premium finishes); preorders are open now, and shipping begins June 4, 2026.