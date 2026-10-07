Oura drops in app AI for personalized women's health insights
Technology
Oura just dropped a new AI feature in its app, designed to give women personalized health insights based on their own data.
The tool covers things like menstrual cycles and pregnancy stages, aiming to help users better understand what's going on with their bodies, though it stops short of giving any medical diagnoses.
It's the first time Oura has built an AI model specifically for women's health.
Oura Labs members get early access
You can try this new feature through Oura Labs in the app, where your feedback will actually help make the tool smarter and more useful.
It's not rolled out to everyone yet, but if you're part of Oura Labs, you'll get early access soon and can help shape how this tech grows.