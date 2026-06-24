Oura Ring hits lowest price under $215 for Prime Day
Technology
The Oura Ring, a sleek health-tracking accessory popular with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian, just dropped to its lowest price ever for Prime Day.
It tracks more than 50 health stats, including sleep, heart rate, and workout recovery and is now under $215 (almost half off) until June 26.
Three finishes, free month app access
Available in gold, silver, and ceramic finishes, the Oura Ring stands out for its durability and stylish look.
Each ring comes with a free month of app access (usually $5.99 a month), offering personalized health insights and daily reports.
Users appreciate its lightweight feel and reliable sleep tracking, making it both comfortable and smart for everyday wear.