Oura Ring launched in India: Price, features, how to buy Technology Mar 17, 2026

The Oura Ring, a popular smart ring that tracks over 50 health and sleep metrics, is now officially available in India.

Prices start at ₹28,900 for Black and Silver, while fancier finishes like Stealth or Gold go for ₹39,900.

Made from lightweight titanium, the ring uses "Smart Sensing" to give you personalized health insights right on your phone.