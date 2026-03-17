Oura Ring launched in India: Price, features, how to buy
Technology
The Oura Ring, a popular smart ring that tracks over 50 health and sleep metrics, is now officially available in India.
Prices start at ₹28,900 for Black and Silver, while fancier finishes like Stealth or Gold go for ₹39,900.
Made from lightweight titanium, the ring uses "Smart Sensing" to give you personalized health insights right on your phone.
Monthly subscription required for detailed data
To unlock detailed data and reports, you'll need a monthly subscription starting at ₹599.
Oura also shared that Indian users average just 6 hours, 28 minutes of sleep per night, less than ideal for REM and deep sleep.
As Doug Sweeny from Oura puts it, the ring aims to help Indians understand their unique sleep patterns and make healthier choices even with busy lifestyles.