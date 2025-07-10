Next Article
Oura's competitors offer Prime Day discounts on smart rings
Prime Day is here, and if you've been eyeing a smart ring, now's your chance to save.
The Oura Ring 4—famous for its detailed health tracking—is down to $296 (15% off), but keep in mind there's a $70 yearly subscription.
If you'd rather skip extra fees, there are good alternatives worth checking out.
Two alternatives worth considering
The RingConn Gen 2 offers basic health tracking, lasts up to 12 days on a charge, and is slimmer and lighter for everyday comfort.
The Ultrahuman Ring Air stands out with customizable features like optional AFib detection.
Both are solid picks if you want reliable health tracking without ongoing costs—even if the Ultrahuman Ring Air's discount isn't as big as Oura's, while the RingConn Gen 2's discount is actually larger.