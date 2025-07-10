Oura's competitors offer Prime Day discounts on smart rings

Two alternatives worth considering

The RingConn Gen 2 offers basic health tracking, lasts up to 12 days on a charge, and is slimmer and lighter for everyday comfort.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air stands out with customizable features like optional AFib detection.

Both are solid picks if you want reliable health tracking without ongoing costs—even if the Ultrahuman Ring Air's discount isn't as big as Oura's, while the RingConn Gen 2's discount is actually larger.