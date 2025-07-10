NASA's DART mission reveals unexpected complication

NASA's DART mission proved we can nudge an asteroid off course—Dimorphos's orbit was shortened by 32 minutes. But there's a twist: smashing into the asteroid also sent over 100 big boulders flying, which added unexpected forces and made its movement more complicated than scientists expected.

DART impact sent over 100 boulders flying When DART hit Dimorphos, it didn't just make a dent. Two huge surface boulders shattered, launching over 100 rocks at speeds up to 52m/s.

These flying boulders carried way more momentum than the spacecraft itself and could even tilt the asteroid's orbit.

Messy details complicate asteroid's movement Turns out, an asteroid's rough surface makes predicting what happens after impact pretty tough—the debris goes wild compared to smoother asteroids targeted in earlier missions.

To really protect Earth from space rocks, future missions will need to factor in these messy details.