Next Article
Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset expected this year
Apple is getting ready to drop a new version of its Vision Pro headset, this time powered by the faster M4 chip and featuring a comfier strap.
The current model, which landed in February 2024 at $3,499, runs on the older M2 chip—so this is a pretty big upgrade.
Vision Pro's next iteration will be more AI-focused
The next Vision Pro aims to boost AI features, possibly packing over 16 neural engine cores for smoother performance.
Apple's also testing new strap designs to make wearing the 1.4-pound headset easier on your head.
There's even talk of a more affordable model and AR glasses in the future—so if you're into cutting-edge tech, keep an eye out!