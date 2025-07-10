Third interstellar object detected, origin possibly identified

This comet is huge—up to 20km wide—making it the largest interstellar object we've ever seen here. Its path shows it definitely came from another star system, and scientists think it's over seven billion years old, made of ancient material from a far-off part of the Milky Way.

You can catch a glimpse with ground-based telescopes until September; after that, it'll be too close to the Sun for a bit.

Its closest approach to the Sun happens on October 30 near Mars's orbit, but don't worry—it will stay at least 1.6 AU away from Earth and poses no danger at all.