Oura's new AI can answer your health questions Technology Feb 24, 2026

Oura announced its first proprietary large language model built for women's health, which is being integrated into Oura Advisor and rolled out for testing in Oura Labs, aimed at helping women navigate things like periods and menopause.

It uses your biometric data—think sleep, heart rate, stress levels—plus research reviewed by real doctors, to offer guidance that actually fits you.