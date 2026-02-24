Oura's new AI can answer your health questions
Oura announced its first proprietary large language model built for women's health, which is being integrated into Oura Advisor and rolled out for testing in Oura Labs, aimed at helping women navigate things like periods and menopause.
It uses your biometric data—think sleep, heart rate, stress levels—plus research reviewed by real doctors, to offer guidance that actually fits you.
How to access the feature
Got questions about your cycle or sleep during pregnancy? Oura Advisor gives supportive answers (but won't diagnose or prescribe).
All data stays on Oura's own servers for privacy.
You'll find the feature in the app's dropdown menu, and user feedback will help shape what comes next.
Why it's better than other chatbots
Unlike generic chatbots—the top 13 large language models were found to get about 60% of women's health questions wrong—Oura Advisor is built with clinical input and real-world biometric data.
It draws on clinician-curated research and clinical vetting, including a large pregnancy study, making its advice feel a lot more relevant and trustworthy.