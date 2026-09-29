Outdated Rain Card contract enables $1.1 million theft on Solana
Technology
About $1.1 million was swiped from stablecoin card platforms on Solana after hackers found a weakness in an outdated Rain Card contract.
Security firm Blockaid says companies like Avici and Tria got hit, with 2,321 users affected.
Rain patched systems after signature forgery
The attacker tricked the system by making one digital signature look like two, letting them move funds without permission.
Luckily, people's personal wallets weren't touched.
Rain has now fixed the problem by updating all vulnerable systems to help keep future hacks at bay.