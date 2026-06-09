Over 150 mathematicians sign Leiden Declaration challenging AI math claims
A big group of mathematicians, more than 150, just signed the Leiden Declaration, asking governments to take a closer look at claims about AI's power in mathematics.
They're worried that tech companies might be overselling what AI can really do, especially when it comes to solving tough math problems.
The message? Trust the experts, not just flashy industry promises.
Declaration warns against misrepresenting AI limits
The declaration points out that while AI has made cool progress, its limits must not be ignored or misrepresented.
If people start believing exaggerated stories, it could shift funding away from real math research and even threaten how math is taught and understood.
The mathematicians are calling for honest teamwork between governments, institutions, and their community to make sure AI's contributions are accurately shown.