Over 300 submarine canyons discovered along Antarctica's coastline
Researchers have discovered a whopping 332 submarine canyons along Antarctica's edge—five times more than anyone realized before.
Some exceed 4,000 meters (~13,000 feet).
This breakthrough came from analyzing high-resolution bathymetric data compiled from more than 40 international research expeditions, and the study was authored by David Amblas and Riccardo Arosio.
East vs West: The canyon shape showdown
Turns out, these canyons aren't all the same.
In East Antarctica, they're longer, twistier, and shaped like giant U's thanks to ancient glaciers.
Over in the West, they're shorter, steeper, and more V-shaped—kind of like nature's own skate ramps.
These canyons are crucial for understanding ocean currents and climate
These underwater giants do more than look cool—they help move deep ocean water that melts ice shelves from below and send cold Antarctic water around the globe.
But here's the catch: climate models often ignore them, which could mean we're underestimating future sea-level rise in places like the Amundsen Sea.