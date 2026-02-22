Over 300 submarine canyons discovered along Antarctica's coastline

Turns out, these canyons aren't all the same. In East Antarctica , they're longer, twistier, and shaped like giant U's thanks to ancient glaciers. Over in the West, they're shorter, steeper, and more V-shaped—kind of like nature's own skate ramps.

These canyons are crucial for understanding ocean currents and climate

These underwater giants do more than look cool—they help move deep ocean water that melts ice shelves from below and send cold Antarctic water around the globe.

But here's the catch: climate models often ignore them, which could mean we're underestimating future sea-level rise in places like the Amundsen Sea.