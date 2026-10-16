Over 400 scientists urge global safety body for advanced AI
Technology
More than 400 scientists, including big names like Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, are calling for a worldwide group to keep advanced AI in check.
In an open letter from experts across 34 countries, they say we urgently need global safety standards and more transparency about major AI incidents.
Scientists warn safety measures insufficient
The scientists argue that current safety steps just aren't enough, even with recent promises from top tech companies.
They point to real security slip-ups (like the recent Hugging Face breach) as proof that stronger oversight is needed before AI systems can cause real harm on their own.