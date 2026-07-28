Over 60 US tech companies back open-weight AI, Amodei warns
More than 60 big US tech companies, including Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Meta, are pushing for open-weight AI models, saying they boost accessibility and spark innovation.
But Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei isn't so sure.
In a recent blog post, he warned that once these models are out there, they are "very difficult to apply guardrails to them or monitor their usage" and could be misused by bad actors.
Amodei urges safety tests, chip curbs
Amodei isn't calling for a ban but suggests advanced AI should go through safety testing before release.
He also thinks the US should restrict chip sales to authoritarian countries to keep things secure.
Meanwhile, the tech firms' letter came right after China launched its massive Kimi K3 open-weight model; they argue the US needs to stay ahead in AI without blocking researchers or startups from getting involved.