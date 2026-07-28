Over 60 US tech companies back open-weight AI, Amodei warns

More than 60 big US tech companies, including Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Meta, are pushing for open-weight AI models, saying they boost accessibility and spark innovation.

But Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei isn't so sure.

In a recent blog post, he warned that once these models are out there, they are "very difficult to apply guardrails to them or monitor their usage" and could be misused by bad actors.