In brief Simplifying... In brief A recent survey reveals a growing trend among Indians towards healthy snacking, with 90% seeking healthier alternatives and 60% choosing natural, additive-free products.

Despite this, over 58% cite high retail costs as a barrier to healthier choices.

Popular snacks include Makhanas (foxnuts) and dry fruits, especially among millennials, with the preferred snacking time being the evening tea or coffee break. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Label reading and healthy snacking is on the rise in India

Indians now prioritize healthy snacking, read labels before purchasing

By Akash Pandey 05:44 pm Jul 07, 202405:44 pm

What's the story A recent survey found that 73% of Indians are increasingly inclined toward healthy snacking, with a majority preferring to read ingredient lists and nutritional values before purchasing snacks. The Healthy Snacking Report 2024, which surveyed over 6,000 people across India, found that 93% of these label-readers showed a desire to transition to healthier options. This trend underscores the correlation between label reading and conscious food choices, while advocating for transparency in food labeling.

Food safety

Food adulteration concerns drive conscious consumption

The survey was conducted amid rising cases of food adulteration in items like confectioneries, spices, and other fast-moving consumer goods. This has reportedly sparked a wave of conscious consumption, with buyers meticulously examining food packets for potentially harmful substances. The report noted that 90% of respondents are seeking healthier alternatives to traditional snacks, with nearly 60% now opting for natural, additive-free products containing wholesome ingredients such as nuts, seeds, and whole grains.

Snack preferences

Makhanas and dry fruits top choices

Makhanas (foxnuts) and dry fruits are the preferred choices in the healthy snacking segment, with 67% of Indians opting for these nutrient-rich options. The report highlighted that 59% of millennials consider makhanas their trusted snack, followed by Gen Z (49%) and Gen X (47%), showing its widespread popularity. Additionally, over 70% revealed that their favorite time to snack was with their evening cup of tea or coffee.

Cost barrier

High retail costs hinder shift to healthy snacking

Despite the growing trend toward healthy snacking, over 58% of those surveyed cited "high retail costs" as a significant obstacle to making the switch. The consumer insights study was done by snacking brand Farmley, providing valuable data on the preferences and challenges faced by Indian consumers in their pursuit of healthier snacking options. This highlights the need for affordable and accessible healthy food alternatives in the market.