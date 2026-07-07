Oxford and Potsdam study shows AI can flip posts' meanings

Study finds 9.2x public opinion amplification

These small tweaks can snowball, amplifying shifts in public opinion up to 9.2 times more than the original AI bias.

The study also found that X's Grok feature nudges abortion-related posts toward certain views, depending on how the platform frames the question.

Right now, regulations like the EU's AI Act don't really cover these hidden biases, which means people could unknowingly spread altered opinions and shape bigger conversations without realizing it.