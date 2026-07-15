Oxford study finds colistin failing against Pseudomonas via pmrB mutations

A new Oxford study shows colistin, the "last-resort" antibiotic doctors use when nothing else works, is starting to fail against a hospital superbug called Pseudomonas.

This bacterium, which often causes tough lung infections in patients, has a gene (pmrB) that mutates super quickly, helping it dodge the effects of colistin.

As Professor Craig MacLean puts it, this makes colistin much less reliable for fighting these dangerous infections.