Oxford University, Serum Institute race to develop Ebola vaccine Technology May 26, 2026

Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India are racing to develop a new Ebola vaccine, after the World Health Organization (WHO) called the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on May 17.

Animal trials have already started, and Professor Teresa Lambe says this project is all about speed, bringing together experts worldwide to get help where it's needed most.