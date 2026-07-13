Oxford University starts 1st human trial of new Ebola vaccine

The ChAdOx1 BDBV vaccine was developed by scientists at Oxford's Vaccine Group and Pandemic Sciences Institute.

It uses the same viral vector platform as the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot.

The Serum Institute of India, a partner in this project, manufactured and stockpiled some 620,000 doses of this vaccine candidate within two weeks.

They also provided four thousand investigational doses for this early-stage study.