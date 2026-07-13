Oxford University starts 1st human trial of new Ebola vaccine
What's the story
The University of Oxford has begun the first-ever human trial for a vaccine against Bundibugyo ebolavirus. The move is part of an effort to curb an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The early-stage trial, dubbed BD-Ebov, will assess the safety and immune response triggered by the ChAdOx1 BDBV vaccine in 50 healthy adults aged between 18 and 55 years.
Manufacturing
Serum Institute manufactured and stockpiled 620,000 doses
The ChAdOx1 BDBV vaccine was developed by scientists at Oxford's Vaccine Group and Pandemic Sciences Institute.
It uses the same viral vector platform as the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot.
The Serum Institute of India, a partner in this project, manufactured and stockpiled some 620,000 doses of this vaccine candidate within two weeks.
They also provided four thousand investigational doses for this early-stage study.
Clinical evaluation
WHO endorsed ChAdOx1 BDBV vaccine for clinical evaluation
In May, the World Health Organization endorsed the ChAdOx1 BDBV vaccine for clinical evaluation. The recommendation was made in light of the ongoing outbreak.
The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has pledged an initial funding of up to $8.6 million to support the development of this shot.
If successful in early-stage trials, more studies are planned in Uganda through partnerships including the Medical Research Council/Uganda Virus Research Institute and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Uganda Research Unit.
Regulatory approval
CEPI to ensure rapid and affordable vaccine supplies
The CEPI has said that if the early-stage trial is successful, it will collaborate with Oxford and Serum Institute to conduct late-stage studies.
These would be required to seek emergency-use authorisation or full regulatory approval for the vaccine.
The partners have also committed to ensuring rapid and affordable vaccine supplies for countries affected by the Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak.