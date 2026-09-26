Oxford University working with OpenAI to digitize Bodleian Library texts
Oxford University is working with OpenAI to digitize rare historical texts from its famous Bodleian Library.
The goal? To make these treasures more accessible and help train AI on a wider range of real, diverse content, not just the usual internet stuff.
So far, about 125,000 images scanned from historical dissertations have been shared, but only materials out of copyright are included.
Oxford NextGenAI role draws staff concerns
This project is part of the NextGenAI initiative, and Oxford is the only UK university involved.
While it's a big step for preserving history and expanding digital access, some staff are worried about possible reputational risks and the environmental impact of all that data processing.
Still, Oxford says it's committed to keeping its collections safe while opening them up in new ways.