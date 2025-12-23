Ozempic and Wegovy users are spending less on food

Food habits are shifting—and it's not just groceries

The research looked at about 150,000 US households and noticed some real changes in shopping habits.

Fast-food spending dropped by around 8%. People bought fewer ultra-processed foods like chips and sweets, but picked up a bit more yogurt, fruit, and nutrition bars instead.

Interestingly, about a third of those who stopped the meds went back to their old spending patterns—showing just how much these drugs can shape what ends up in your cart.