Ozempic and Wegovy users are spending less on food
A new Cornell study found that people taking popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy aren't just losing weight—they're also cutting their grocery bills.
On average, users spent 5.3% less on groceries within six months, with higher-income folks saving over 8%, mostly by skipping snacks and high-calorie treats.
Food habits are shifting—and it's not just groceries
The research looked at about 150,000 US households and noticed some real changes in shopping habits.
Fast-food spending dropped by around 8%. People bought fewer ultra-processed foods like chips and sweets, but picked up a bit more yogurt, fruit, and nutrition bars instead.
Interestingly, about a third of those who stopped the meds went back to their old spending patterns—showing just how much these drugs can shape what ends up in your cart.