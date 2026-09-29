Pacific El Nino strengthens as temperatures hit 2nd-highest since 2008
Technology
El Nino in the Pacific is ramping up fast: temperatures hit its second-highest mark since 2008, and things are expected to get even warmer through the southern-hemisphere spring and into early 2027 (continuing into autumn 2027).
Scientists say this could keep warming through the southern-hemisphere spring and into early 2027 (continuing into autumn 2027), with a probable peak in late spring or summer (December 2026-February 2027), especially if a positive Indian Ocean Dipole forms at the same time.
El Nino flips winds, heats oceans
This supercharged El Nino is flipping wind patterns and making ocean temperatures swing wildly: Australia's southern coasts are much warmer than usual, while some northern areas are cooling off.
Globally, sea temperatures have reached record highs.