Packed Heft Gallery hosts Zelinskie and Mujica's 'Redshift' immersive show
On May 22, 2026, Heft Gallery in New York City was packed for "Redshift," an immersive show by artist Ashley Zelinskie and DJ and producer illich Mujica.
The event blended custom visuals, live electronic music, and NASA-inspired moments, kicking off with a playback of the Golden Record from Voyager's 1977 mission on a high-end sound system.
It all came together to explore cosmic mysteries in a way that felt both creative and scientific.
Zelinskie visuals synced with Mujica soundtrack
"Redshift" featured stunning projections inspired by the James Webb Space Telescope, showing objects like the Carina Nebula and Stephan's Quintet to illustrate how light stretches across space.
Zelinskie's visuals synced with Mujica's soundtrack, a mix of ambient electronica, psychedelic rock, and spoken-word samples (even snippets from The Daily podcast).
Highlights included a Pink Floyd track and astronaut reflections on searching for life beyond Earth, making the night a unique fusion of science, art, and music.