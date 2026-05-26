Packed Heft Gallery hosts Zelinskie and Mujica's 'Redshift' immersive show Technology May 26, 2026

On May 22, 2026, Heft Gallery in New York City was packed for "Redshift," an immersive show by artist Ashley Zelinskie and DJ and producer illich Mujica.

The event blended custom visuals, live electronic music, and NASA-inspired moments, kicking off with a playback of the Golden Record from Voyager's 1977 mission on a high-end sound system.

It all came together to explore cosmic mysteries in a way that felt both creative and scientific.