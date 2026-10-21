Pakistan announces moon landing plan with China by 2035
Technology
Pakistan just announced plans to land on the Moon by 2035, teaming up closely with China.
This move could put them ahead of India, which is aiming for its own crewed Moon mission by 2040.
The partnership kicks off soon: Pakistan's first astronaut will launch aboard a Chinese spacecraft on November 25, 2026.
China and Pakistan build Chang'e-8 rover
The two countries are also building a smart lunar rover for China's Chang'e-8 mission in 2028 and working together on satellite launches and satellite-navigation technology.
Meanwhile, India is pushing forward too, planning its own space station and ramping up its exploration goals.
The race to explore space in Asia just got a lot more interesting!