Pakistan-backed hackers using AI to develop malware variants for Linux
A Pakistan-backed hacker group called Transparent Tribe is making headlines for its latest cyber-attack on India's government and military systems.
Using spyware named DeskRAT—developed with the help of AI tools—they're specifically going after BOSS Linux—the operating system that powers a lot of official Indian computers.
Their trick? Sending fake emails with ZIP files that look like real government documents, but actually install hidden malware.
Authorities say this isn't about causing chaos; it's about long-term spying
Once someone opens the booby-trapped file, DeskRAT quietly sneaks in, lets hackers browse and steal sensitive files without raising any alarms, and even keeps itself running by tweaking system settings.
What's new—and worrying—is that these attackers are now using AI to quickly create smarter versions of their malware for Linux systems.
The big takeaway: India needs stronger automated defenses to keep up with these evolving threats.