Pakistan-backed hackers using AI to develop malware variants for Linux

Once someone opens the booby-trapped file, DeskRAT quietly sneaks in, lets hackers browse and steal sensitive files without raising any alarms, and even keeps itself running by tweaking system settings.

What's new—and worrying—is that these attackers are now using AI to quickly create smarter versions of their malware for Linux systems.

Authorities say this isn't about causing chaos; it's about long-term spying.

The big takeaway: India needs stronger automated defenses to keep up with these evolving threats.