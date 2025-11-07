Surprise! Comet ATLAS changes color after passing near Sun

How to spot the comet

This comet comes all the way from the distant Oort Cloud that surrounds our solar system.

You won't see it with just your eyes, but if you've got binoculars or a small telescope, look for it at brightness magnitude 9.

Mark your calendar for November 25, when ATLAS will be closest to Earth and hanging out near the Virgo and Leo constellations—prime time for comet-spotting!