Pakistan to send its 1st astronaut to space
Technology
Big news for Pakistan's space program: two astronauts have been shortlisted for a spot on the country's very first human space mission.
If all goes well, one of them will head to China's Tiangong Space Station later this year.
Selected astronaut will undergo intensive training in China
Both candidates were shortlisted after a rigorous selection process.
The selected astronaut will undergo intensive training in China and will take on science experiments and daily crew tasks aboard the station.
Mission marks a new level of teamwork between Pakistan, China
This mission isn't just about reaching orbit—it's also the first time an international astronaut will reside aboard Tiangong for a short duration of four to five days.
It marks a new level of teamwork between Pakistan and China, building on previous cooperation on satellites.