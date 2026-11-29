Pakistan's 1st astronaut in orbit Zeeshan Ali heading to Earth
Big news for Pakistan's space journey: Zeeshan Ali, the country's first astronaut in orbit, is heading back to Earth after his mission on China's Tiangong space station.
The Shenzhou-23 spacecraft undocked Sunday night and will land soon at Dongfeng.
This marks a major milestone in the ongoing space partnership between China and Pakistan that goes back decades.
Zeeshan Ali ran 4 China experiments
Ali arrived at Tiangong on November 25, 2026, as a payload specialist. During his stay, he ran four joint experiments with China in life and materials sciences.
The crew was led by Zhang Zhiyuan and included Lai Ka-ying, Hong Kong's first astronaut.
Even though his visit was short, it is being celebrated as a huge achievement for Pakistan and a sign of growing international teamwork in space.