Palakkad botanists discover new plant Anaphalis sahyadrica in Western Ghats

Anaphalis sahyadrica bears 90-120 white heads

The team spotted the plant in the grassy slopes and forest edges of Anamudi and Meesapulimala, with guidance from Maya C. Nair and K. M. Prabhukumar.

Anaphalis sahyadrica grows above 2,200 meters, stands about one meter tall, has smooth leaves with three clear veins, and bursts out 90 to 120 small white flower heads, making it pretty unique for its mountain home.