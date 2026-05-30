Palakkad botanists discover new plant Anaphalis sahyadrica in Western Ghats
Technology
Botanists from Palakkad just found a brand-new plant, Anaphalis sahyadrica, high up in the Western Ghats.
The discovery happened during S. Remya's Ph.D. research at Government Victoria College, and it's another cool addition to this famous biodiversity hotspot.
Anaphalis sahyadrica bears 90-120 white heads
The team spotted the plant in the grassy slopes and forest edges of Anamudi and Meesapulimala, with guidance from Maya C. Nair and K. M. Prabhukumar.
Anaphalis sahyadrica grows above 2,200 meters, stands about one meter tall, has smooth leaves with three clear veins, and bursts out 90 to 120 small white flower heads, making it pretty unique for its mountain home.