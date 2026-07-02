Palantir CEO Alex Karp warns companies against outsourcing AI sovereignty
Palantir's CEO Alex Karp is sounding the alarm about companies relying too much on outside AI providers.
In a recent interview, he called outsourcing the battlefield of the country to the consensus view in Silicon Valley "that is effing insane" and warned that it puts your secrets and competitive edge at risk.
Karp believes organizations should keep control of their own tech, data, and infrastructure, a concept he calls "AI sovereignty."
Palantir manifesto urges firms avoid tokenmaxxing
Karp pointed out that businesses worry about handing over sensitive information to big AI firms, especially when it comes to national security.
To help, Palantir dropped a nine-point manifesto urging companies not to give up control or fall into what the company's manifesto calls "tokenmaxxing," basically becoming too dependent on others for core tech decisions.