Palantir CEO Alex Karp warns companies against outsourcing AI sovereignty Technology Jul 02, 2026

Palantir's CEO Alex Karp is sounding the alarm about companies relying too much on outside AI providers.

In a recent interview, he called outsourcing the battlefield of the country to the consensus view in Silicon Valley "that is effing insane" and warned that it puts your secrets and competitive edge at risk.

Karp believes organizations should keep control of their own tech, data, and infrastructure, a concept he calls "AI sovereignty."