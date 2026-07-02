Palantir CEO Karp criticizes AI token pricing, urges data control
Palantir's CEO, Alex Karp, isn't a fan of how AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic charge businesses per use with token-based models.
In a recent chat with CNBC, he said these setups don't deliver real value for companies and argued that businesses now want more control over their own tech, like their data, infrastructure, and AI models, instead of relying on outside providers.
Palantir promotes AI sovereignty
Karp's take fits with Palantir's push for "AI sovereignty," where companies keep ownership of their data and systems to protect what makes them unique.
He pointed out that many firms are spending big on AI but not seeing much payoff yet.
Instead of renting access from others, more businesses want to own the tools themselves: think building your own setup rather than just paying to use someone else's.