Palmer Luckey says AI attacks outpace defenses at DealBook Summit
Palmer Luckey, who helped create Oculus, says AI-driven cyberattacks are evolving so quickly that old defense systems just can't keep up.
Speaking at the DealBook Summit, he urged faster security efforts, pointing out that AI is allowing for the creation of various exploits much faster than old, outdated systems that are not able to adopt technology as quickly as it is developed.
Luckey says adversaries exploit defense gap
Luckey highlighted that US adversaries are already using this gap between advanced attack tools and outdated defenses for both money and strategy.
While companies do try to patch things up fast, Luckey believes people are going to have to pick up the pace.
The issue is so pressing that US Vice President J.D. Vance skipped his conference appearance to deal with recent tech outages.