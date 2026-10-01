Palmonas plans 55 more stores, Pallavi Mohadikar joint ET winner
Technology
Palmonas, the demi-fine jewelry brand, is gearing up to open 55 more stores and expects to end the fiscal year with about 160 by March.
This big offline push was highlighted at the ET Startup Awards 2026, where co-founder Pallavi Mohadikar was named joint winner in the "Woman Ahead" category.
Palmonas stores 46% repeat purchase rate
Turns out, Palmonas's physical stores see a 46% repeat purchase rate, way higher than the 32% online.
The brand believes that meeting customers face-to-face helps build loyalty and keeps marketing costs down.
Backed by major investors and now valued at more than $200 million, Palmonas is betting big on offline vibes to stand out in a crowded market.